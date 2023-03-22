News you can trust since 1887
“Not acceptable” - Sheffield United man speaks out after being caught up in ‘spying’ storm

Blades star Sander Berge caught up in ‘spy’ storm ahead of Norway’s clash with Spain this weekend

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:47 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 12:54 GMT

Sheffield United Sander Berge has been caught up in a ‘spying’ storm while away on international duty with Norway, ahead of Saturday’s clash against Spain.

According to Norwegian media a Spanish TV channel, Movistar Plus, filmed Norway’s closed training session yesterday and aired footage of Ståle Solbakken’s side’s preprations for the European Championship qualifier.

While Solbakken appeared relaxed about the incident, insisting: “We have to live with that. At least it shows that they have some respect for us,” - United midfielder Berge took a different view.

“You’re not surprised anymore,” he told TV2. “It may soon happen that they take a look. It’s probably not the first time this has happened to us.

“Of course, that’s not acceptable. It’s not something you should have when you’re trying to have it closed and preparing for an important game for both teams. But we live with it and do our thing to keep it hidden.”

Union Berlin’s Morten Thorsby described the issue as “normal”, adding: “I’ve been to Italy and then we had guards in the hills around who looked after us, so maybe we have to send someone from the NFF up.

“No, we haven’t talked about it. But I only saw the picture today. So maybe we have to send someone up during the day and make sure that there are no Spaniards standing and filming us.”

In a bid to avoid a repeat, Norway security officials positioned themselves on the hills overlooking Norway’s training complex as Berge and Co. continued their preparations today.

