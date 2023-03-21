Blades were paired with Man City in last four, with some fans questioning if the draw was completely fair

Sheffield United were given the draw they least wanted in the FA Cup semi-finals after being paired with Manchester City at Wembley next month.

As well as City being the favourites for the competition, having beaten United’s promotion rivals and current Championship leaders 6-0 to reach the final four, the draw also ruined James McAtee and Tommy Doyle’s hopes of appearing at Wembley for the semi-finals, with the pair on loan from the Premier League giants.

The FA Cup draw normally features the numbers of the clubs on screen - which led to confusion, and conspiracy, amongst Blades fans

In the other semi-final Manchester United were paired with Brighton and Hove Albion in their semi-finals - raising the possibility of a first-ever all-Manchester FA Cup final in the competition’s history.

The draw took place after Brighton’s win over Grimsby Town, and before the Red Devils beat Fulham in a spicy affair at Old Trafford. And there was some confusion - and the odd conspiracy theory, too - over why the ball numbers were not shown at the time of the draw, as is usual cup draw custom.

Some more sceptical members of the United fanbase wondered aloud if it was all some sort of cover-up to avoid City meeting their Manchester rivals in the semi-finals, while others just found it a little strange. Former United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny tweeted: “Strange FA Cup draw, never told us which team was which number beforehand,” alongside three flushed face emojis.

Damon Slack replied: “Take a look at every semi final draw over the last 50 years. It sticks out like a sore thumb,” while snooker star Neil Robertson, a Chelsea supporter, cheekily said: “That’s because City told them who they wanted to play and so were duly obliged.”

Elsewhere on social media some Blades fans - probably more in hope than expectation - posted simply: “Redraw.”

The real truth, as ever, is not quite as exciting. The ball numbers were widely publicised beforehand on a number of news outlets and even City’s own website, with United or Blackburn always down as number four and City as ball number one.

