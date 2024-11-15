Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

George Baldock’s legacy lives on after Sheffield United promotion hero’s tragic death last month

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just over a month after the Greek national team channelled the spirit of George Baldock to register a historic win over England at Wembley, the late Sheffield United legend was remembered in last night’s return clash at the Olympic Stadium in Athens. A banner was unveiled bearing Baldock’s name as England ran out 3-0 winners in the Nations League clash.

Baldock’s heartbroken family are facing an extended wait to discover answers to the questions surrounding his death at home in the Greek capital during the last international break, which sent shockwaves around the football world and was particularly keenly felt in this corner of South Yorkshire. National newspaper reports this week claimed that post-mortem reports may not be returned until next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The release of official findings could take months,” said Grigoris Leon, a doctor at the Hellenic Society of Forensic Medicine. “There are only five people with the expertise to conduct microscopic tests in Greece.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the 31-year-old’s memory will live on, with a classy gesture from the Greek FA confirmed this week. Following a proposal by Asterios Antoniou, the treasurer of the executive committee of the Hellenic Football Federation, it was unanimously decided to retain Baldock’s place in the bonus payment system with the national team, with the funds to be distributed to his family.

A fan of United’s city rivals Wednesday was pictured mocking Baldock’s death during last weekend’s Steel City derby, sparking outrage amongst both sets of supporters and prompting investigations by South Yorkshire Police in conjunction with the Owls. Baldock played more than 200 times for the Blades after signing from MK Dons and won 12 caps for the Greek national team.