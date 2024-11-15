Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harry Souttar addresses Sheffield United future after stunning impact on loan from Leicester City

They say never fall in love with a loan player but sometimes, football fans just can’t help themselves - and Sheffield United supporters are head over heels for Harry Souttar after the giant defender’s impact at Bramall Lane this season. The 6ft 7in centre-half joined on loan earlier in the summer after being outcast at Leicester City, and has rediscovered his love for the game in South Yorkshire.

His role in United’s remarkable defensive record - the Blades have not conceded at home since August, and only seven times all season in the league - has seen that affection reciprocated in spades, with another dominant display in last weekend’s derby victory over Wednesday only further endearing him to a crowd who greet every towering header or crunching tackle with a grunt of his name.

His loan player status has led to two schools of thought; one set of supporters concerned he may be recalled in January and another wondering if he may stay past the summer. The former is unlikely, with the defender well down the pecking order at the King Power; and the second would likely require a big cash injection, either from promotion or the ongoing takeover saga - or ideally both - with Leicester having paid Stoke City £15m for Souttar only last January.

For now Souttar’s focus remains very much on the here and now, with United praying he returns from another gruelling international break in one piece ahead of next Saturday’s Championship resumption at Coventry City. And while his future is, to some degree, out of his hands, Souttar admits he would like to stay at United for the longer term if the chance arose.

“Absolutely,” he said. “Absolutely. I'm here until the summer, that's a guarantee. So whatever happens after that is out of my hands a little bit but in terms of my feelings towards the club, it's given me a lot and the gaffer's put a lot of trust in me. And I want to repay him for that.

“My focus has just been on Sheffield United. I'm aware that I'm a loan player and that's my parent club but my focus and communication has all been on this club. What we're doing on and off the pitch.”

Despite being just 26, Souttar is one of the elder statesmen of this youthful United side and his influence off the field has been highlighted recently by boss Chris Wilder, with victory over the Owls ensuring United went into the international break joint top of the Championship and with no other club in the division registering more wins or earning more points this season.

“It's been great here,” Souttar added. “From the first day I joined and the first training session. It's a really honest group, and one that when we're a little bit off it we're the first to tell our teammates. We can all take a bit of criticism when it's needed. I think we've just got a great balance in the squad, throughout the positions, and we play to our strengths. And that's been key this season in terms of the results we've picked up so far.”