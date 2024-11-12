Tom Davies continued his recovery from injury with a superb strike for Sheffield United’s under 21s

If all goes well, Tom Davies could be pushing for a place in the Sheffield United matchday squad when the Blades return to action following the international break.

And he gave fans a taste of what he’s capable of with a rocket of a goal in the under 21s 7-2 win in the Premier League Cup on Monday night.

Davies played the full 90 minutes as his recovery from a hamstring injury stepped up and he let fly with a volley from the edge of the box to score the sixth of the young United side’s seven goals in York, with Louis Marsh also grabbing another hat-trick.

Wilder has already expressed how much he is looking forward to having Davies back in the team, with the former England under-21 international’s Bramall Lane career having been stunted by injury since he arrived last summer.

The manager spoke previously about how frustrated he gets when people state that a player is happy to just sit around and not be available.

“It's something that really annoys me; professional footballers don't want to be injured,” he said just over a week ago. “Physically and mentally, they want to be involved on the grass Monday-Friday and want to go and play. They come to play; speaking as a former player, we want to play and we don't want to be injured. These are things we have to deal with, and there are obvious ones in our group over the last three or four years.

“It’s madness, and a real lack of respect to these boys as human beings, the thought that they want to sit on the sidelines and pick their money up. They don't. Tom came to play football, and he hasn't played football. He will be absolutely delighted when he's back in contention and pushing and being part of the group. His experience will be vital to us.”

United travel to take on Coventry City when domestic football resumes on November 23 before welcomong Oxford United to Bramall Lane the following Tuesday.