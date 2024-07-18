Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder | Getty Images

Sheffield United have a decision to make regarding the player’s long-term future

Beerschot are ‘negotiating’ with Sheffield United over a potential return for Ismaila Coulibaly, according to a report by GVA.

The midfielder, who is 23-years-old, has been out on loan at AIK in Sweden.

Sheffield United signed the Mali international back in 2020 but he has made only seven competitive appearances since his switch to Bramall Lane.

Prior to his move to South Yorkshire, he played for CS Duguwolofila and Sarpsborg 08. He joined the latter in 2019 as a teenager and went on to play 28 games for the Norwegian side.

The Blades were in the Premier League when they landed him but he has been shipped out on loan to Beerschot twice since then. In these latest reports, the Belgian club are said to be keen on luring him back in this window.

He has played a combined number of 44 matches for them in the past, chipping in with five goals from the middle of the park.

The Antwerp outfit were promoted to the Belgian Pro League in the last campaign after winning the Challenger Pro League title at the first time of asking.

They are managed by former Liverpool player Dirk Kuyt these days and are also the home for ex-Stoke City and Bolton Wanderers winger Thibaud Verlinden.

Beerschot could see Coulibaly as someone to bolster their midfield ranks ahead of next season and add more competition.

If an offer was to come in for his services, Sheffield United would have a decision to make.

He has slipped out of favour with the Blades, hence why he was loaned out to AIK earlier this year, and most signs would likely point towards the exit door.

Coulibaly has recently said: “AIK are trying to solve something but it will be tough. We will see what happens but most likely I will go back to England. It [the loan spell] has been very good for me. I found the love for football again and played without any problems or injuries.”

Meanwhile, AIK sporting director Thomas Berntsen said earlier this year. “We hope he stays here for the whole season. We have a good dialogue with Sheffield and then we will see what we can negotiate if it is possible to have him longer.

“Sheffield is on a different planet than us. But now there is only one year left on his contract there so we hope we can work something out. We are positive both about having Ismael on loan for the rest of the year and also about releasing him from his contract there and getting him on a long contract here.”

If AIK are still keen on a permanent deal, they may now need to see off competition from Beerschot.

Berntsen’s comments suggest he only has a year left on his Sheffield United deal. If that is indeed the case, the Blades risk losing him for nothing in June 2025 unless they cash in on him now or in January, assuming he isn’t handed an extension anytime soon.