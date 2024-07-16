Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Sheffield United man amongst runners and riders for England job after Gareth Southgate steps down

The hunt is on for a new England manager after Gareth Southgate’s decision to step down in the wake of Sunday’s defeat in the European Championship final to Spain. Southgate made the decision after almost eight years in charge and over 100 games at the helm.

A farewell message from Southgate today read: “As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all. But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday’s final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager.

“The squad we took to Germany is full of exciting young talent and they can win the trophy we all dream of. I am so proud of them, and I hope we get behind the players and the team at St. George’s Park and the FA who strive every day to improve English football, and understand the power football has to drive positive change.

"My special thanks go to the backroom staff who have provided the players and me with unstinting support over the last eight years. Their hard work and commitment inspired me every day, and I am so grateful to them – the brilliant 'team behind the team'.

“We have the best fans in the world, and their support has meant the world to me. I’m an England fan and I always will be. I look forward to watching and celebrating as the players go on to create more special memories and to connect and inspire the nation as we know they can. Thank you, England – for everything.”

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is the favourite to succeed Southgate, with Graham Potter also in the runners according to the bookmakers. Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is also on some shortlists, with odds varying from 33/1 to 250/1 at the time of writing, but one other name with a United connection is currently third favourite - U21 manager Lee Carsley.

Carsley led the England U21s to European Championship glory last summer and is less well-remembered for his spell as United’s assistant manager just over a decade ago, working under boss David Weir. The new era began brightly with victory over Notts County in the opening day of the season but United failed to win any of their next 12 games and Weir - and Carsley - were sacked in mid-October.

A couple of years later Carlsey joined the England youth set-up and has since progressed to U21s manager, working with the likes of James McAtee and Rhian Brewster in recent years.