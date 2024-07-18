Peterborough United defender Harrison Burrows | Getty Images

Harrison Burrows is expected to turn out for Peterborough United this weekend

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson ha admitted there is some frustration hanging in the air at London Road, over the expected but delayed transfer of Sheffield United target Harrison Burrows.

The highly-rated left back has been the subject of interest from the Championship and League One Birmingham City but it is understood that Sheffield United and Posh have agreed on a fee for the 22-year-old.

Preston boss Ryan Lowe admitted this week that his club were outbid in their quest to sign Burrows, and there have been reports of complaints from Championship clubs over the apparent influence of prospective new owners of United in transfer dealings.

The Star understands that, as has been continually reported, it is likely that the takever involving a US-based consortium will have to go through before Burrows is brought to Bramall Lane.

Reports from Cambridgeshire at the weekend suggested that the deal was ‘dead’ but The Star went on to confirm that United were still very much keen on signing Burrows, with Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony eventually emailing Peterborough Telegraph, stating: “No club this summer, that we have agreed a deal with, has pulled out of any deal for any player.”

Peterborough had a pre-season friendly earlier this week against Spalding, with Burrows left out of the side, however Posh take on West Brom on Saturday and boss Ferguson says the player will return to the squad to ensure the player remains up to speed should any deal break down and avoid the risk of injury.

"The situation with Harrison is frustrating for him and me,” Ferguson told Peterborough Telegraph. “We are trying to protect him and the club as he is a valuable asset. He wanted to play at Spalding, but I felt it was too much of a risk. He will play on Saturday if nothing happens though as he needs to build his work up, and at the moment nothing is happening.”

Peterborough’s match against West Brom takes place behind closed doors at St George’s Park.