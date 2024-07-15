Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United eyeing loan deal for Crystal Palace youngster as Championship rivals join transfer queue

Sheffield United have targeted Crystal Palace youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi as part of their promotion push from the Championship this season. The 21-year-old came through the ranks at Chelsea before moving across the capital to Selhurst Park in 2019.

He has played just a handful of senior games for the Eagles but highlighted his growing promise with an impressive loan spell at Charlton Athletic in 2022/23, returning to Palace after scoring 15 goals and register 10 assists in 49 games for the League One side. That promise, coupled with his place on the periphery of Oliver Glasner’s Selhurst squad, have piqued United’s interest and a loan deal has been explored ahead of the new Championship season.

As ever, though, the move would not be straightforward. The Blades are far from the only club interested in the young winger, with Hull City - who were leading the race for Bramall Lane-bound Kieffer Moore before a late change of heart - and QPR also keen. To add another fly in the ointment, transfer guru Alan Nixon reported earlier this summer that Rak-Sakyi would prefer a move nearer to his native London, which could hand Rangers the advantage in the chase.

But a move seems the logical next step, with a handful of cameo appearances last season followed by just three appearances in Palace’s squad as an unused substitute after Glasner replaced former England boss Roy Hodgson at the helm. Even after Michael Olise’s big-money move to Bayern Munich Rak-Sakyi is well down the pecking order at Palace, with Glasner admitting last season that six players were ahead of the youngster in his plans.

“He’s working hard and doing well in training,” said Glasner back in April. “The situation is that we all agree with Eze, Olise and Mateta, it’s three amazing players in a really good shape. Ebs scores goals. JP scores goals. Michael scores goals and gets assists.

“With Jeffrey Schlupp, Jordan Ayew and Odsonne Edouard, we have three players who could start every game because they also deserve it with their quality and talent. It’s maybe now a tough moment for Jes. He’s coming back after two months from injury and now has six players here who are in fantastic shape and fit for a long time.

“It makes it hard for him now. He’s really working hard to get his minutes. Every player has to show that they are ready. He does it and gives his best, but the situation now is the best situation for any manager – when all your players are fit and in a good shape.”

Luton, one of United’s Championship rivals after joining them in being relegated from the Premier League last season, have also been linked with Rak-Sakyi, and his teammate David Ozoh. “We’re aware of them but I’m not going to comment on other club’s players,” said boss Rob Edwards. “There’s a heck of a lot of work going on and we’re aware of players.

“We’re in a position we can bring in people but we’re only going to bring them in if they’re going to improve the group – that’s where I want to be with it. I don’t want to talk about other people’s players or individuals, but what I will say is I’m excited at the calibre of players we’re trying to bring in.”