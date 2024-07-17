Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Popular Sheffield Wednesday defender Di’Shon Bernard is expected to play for the club next season after long-held question marks over his future, The Star understands.

The Manchester United youth figure came to the end of an initial one-year deal with the Owls in June having made 36 appearances in his debut season with Wednesday. It was feared by some supporters that Bernard’s time with the club would end there as time passed on from when he was offered terms to renew his time at the club as far back in May, as per the club’s released and retained list.

But now The Star has strong reason to believe that talks gathered pace in the last days and that Bernard is set to remain a Wednesday player. It is expected he will join the club’s pre-season trip to Germany and Austria - though he may join a little later than the main party’s Friday departure. Wednesday will take on FC Red Bull Salzburg and Werder Bremen in friendlies at either end of the trip.

Speaking last week, Owls boss Danny Röhl suggested Bernard’s involvement in the Copa America had delayed proceedings as they parked discussions to allow the youngster to concentrate on his first major international tournament. The 23-year-old defender played in all three of Jamaica’s matches as they fell out of the competition at the group stage.

Bernard’s remains the only name on the Owl’s May retained list that is officially unresolved. Two other long-standing contract sagas were ended earlier this month when key men Josh Windass and Dominic Iorfa extended their time at the club. Wednesday have so far added nine new additions including the return of last season loanee James Beadle - with more business expected.