New QPR signing Liam Morrison, Norwich City's Jose Cordoba and Preston signing Stefan Teitur Thordarson. Getty Images | Getty Images

Sheffield United’s kick off to the Championship season sees them take on Preston North End, QPR and Norwich City in August. This is what those clubs have been doing in the transfer market so far

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United’s recruitment has picked up in the past week or so with their third and fourth signings of the summer coming through the door at their Shirecliffe training base.

Striker Kieffer Moore joined from Bournemouth after an impressive loan spell in helping Ipswich to promotion last season, while Coventry City’s highly rated midfielder Callum O’Hare arrived on the same day to link up with old pal Gus Hamer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blades had alredy signed Jamie Shackleton from Leeds United and Sam McCallum from Norwich as boss Chris Wilder conrinues his rebuild following the departure of a number of influential and experienced players at the end of last season.

That’s where United are at, but what about those clubs they face in the early part of the season? Here’s how Preston, QPR and Norwich City - who the Blades will come up against in August - are getting on, so far, in this transfer window.

Preston North End

Iceland international Stefan Teitur Thordarson joined last week with Preston reportedly seeing off QPR and Derby to bring the 20-cap midfielder to Deepdale from Silkeborg IF

Sam Greenwood has moved on loan to Preston from Leeds United for the full season, with a view towards making the move permanent. The midfielder spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough, making 38 appearances and scoring five goals

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The loss of Alan Browne to Sunderland is a huge blow for Preston, such was his influence, however boss Ryan Lowe appears happy with the replacements so far.

“They are going to play big, important roles for us," Lowe told Lancashire Evening Post. "They are two quality players. You only have to see the quality Sam has got - he’s just finding his feet as we get everyone fitter. He is finding space in those pockets and we know he’s got unbelievable quality. His set-piece delivery is excellent.

“As for Stefan, I think he’s just hit the ground running. He is probably the fittest out of all the lads at the moment, because he’s been playing hasn’t he? He had a bit of a break and was back for some short pre-season training. He’s in good condition, as you can see. They are going to bring some excitement and some quality to the team.”

QPR

The Rs have brought in four players so far as they bid to build a squad that will push up the table and avoid another relegation battle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Martí Cifuentes has strengthened the goalkeeper department with the signing of French stopper Paul Nardi from Belgian side Gent.

Defence appears to have been a priority at this stage at least, despite QPR having one of the worst goalscoring records last season in the Championship - only Millwall, Sheffield Wednesday and relegated Rotherham United scored fewer. You would expect a forward to be on their wanted list and perhaps in place by the time they come to Bramall Lane for the Blades’ first home league match of the season.

Scottish under-21 international central defender Liam Morrison has come in from Bayern Munich after spending last season on loan at Wigan, while Brazilian right back Hevertton Santos arrives from Portuguese outfit CF Estrela.

Santos said on making the switch: “I like this type of challenge. Life is made of opportunities and this is a big one for me. It was always my dream to play in England because I love the way you think about football here, the way you play football here. When you compare with other countries, it is like another sport.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the attacking front, Daniel Bennie has joined QPR from Perth Glory but he will go into the Development Squad initially.

Norwich City

The Canaries will be expected to be there or thereabouts in the race for promotion but so far they have been quiet on the transfer front. Panamanian defender José Córdoba from Levski Sofia became Johannes Hoff Thorup's first signing as Norwich manager.

They have, however, welcomed back striker Adam Idah who impressed on loan at Celtic last season. The Hoops are keen to take the Republic of Ireland international back to Glasgow, but Idah appears to be in the thoughts of Hoff Thorup going into the new campaign.

"Me and Adam sit down quite often so we've had some good conversations already," he said after Idah played a little over half an hour in a pre-season friendly against Club Brugge earlier this week. "He's a good kid. He's working hard and he's funny as well. He gives some energy to the group. We can see what kind of striker he is already and we can definitely use him in the season. So that's what we work with."