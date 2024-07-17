'Pin stripes!' Sheffield United new kit teased with hint at retro look

Sheffield United's kit from 1990-1992 | Getty Images

Sheffield United’s new kit for 2024/25 looks set to be unveiled

Sheffield United will launch their new home kit for the 2024/25 season on Thursday and it appears as though there will be a retro look about the new shirt.

The club’s social media channels teased the unveiling of the new strip on Wednesday night, featuring a mock up newspaper called ‘The Shoreham Post’ with the headline, ‘The pin stripes are back in town’.

Alongside that was an old picture of Blades legend Brian Deane celebrating a goal while wearing a United shirt used between 1990 and 1992. The video plays audio commentary of Deane scoring.

Originally made by Umbro, the kit that it would appear inspires this year’s jersey was worn for two years following their promotion to the First Division in 1990 before bring replaced by the lace-up collar strip that featured in the newly formed Premier League.

United unveiled their away shirt last week - a snazzy number featuring neon blades - and it got it’s first airing in the weekend win over York City. It would expected that this year’s home shirt will be worn for the first time on Saturday when United travel to take on Chesterfield in another pre-season friendly.

That match could potentially see the debut of new signings Callum O’Hare and Kieffer Moore who joined the Blades earlier this week.