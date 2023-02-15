Blades’ 13-game unbeaten run comes to an end against promotion rivals Boro

Sheffield United’s 13-game unbeaten run came to an abrupt end against promotion rivals Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane tonight - with their lead over the third-placed Boro cut to seven points as a result.

United looked good value to extend their advantage over Michael Carrick’s side to 13 games when Oli McBurnie gave them an early lead, but Boro hit back through Chuba Akpom and Cameron Archer’s brace to seal an impressive victory at Bramall Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United still have a superior goal difference to Boro and also a game in hand, but the mood amongst Blades supporters was obviously low after the defeat. Here’s how a selection reacted on social media after the game...

@Highland_Blade I’d take losing tonight if it makes the team get the hunger to win and do so convincingly back. Poor performance but it’s been a long time since we finished a game with no points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@midgley_neil I’m speechless after that. Out played, out fought, gave the ball away all night, 5 out of 10 performances from everyone. But should have been 3-0 up after 15 mins

@Algarvegi Only thing to comfort me tonight is that Wilder wasn’t in charge of Boro!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@gavp77 I could rant at the Blades and be all doom and gloom, but I’m just going to credit #Boro, who were excellent tonight. No panic, we’re still 7 points ahead with a game in hand. Would have happily accepted that in August.

@EdinburghBlade If Norwood has a mare then basically the whole team has a mare. Sander missing, McAtee not physical enough, players not confident on the ball. We lost it when we switched to 4 at the back. Hecky panicked with 25 mins to go… must bounce back on Saturday…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@a_sufc Why are people panicking we’ve still got a healthy lead & any Boro fan would swap tonight’s result for our position

@tyronej1984 The hardest thing to take tonight is the lack of a performance in a game where we needed it. We’ll need the cushion we’ve built ourselves and there’s plenty of football left to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@james_holland11 Started well but soon went very downhill. Alarmed by the gaps in midfield, only took Boro 2 or 3 passes and they were in Lost count of the amount of times their strikers turned the CBs, and Berge looked like he didn’t want to be there at times…

@AdamFerriday Better team won simple as that! Anyone blaming ref needs to give their head a wobble hopefully the kick up backside we needed, we won’t be as bad as that again all season! Still in driving seat, was never gonna be easy! Main disappointment was Berge that was embarrassing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@1JonDavies1988 We won’t be that bad again this season

@SheffutdCentral Well.... Means Boro are only 7 points behind us now. The blades have Milwall next aswell. Is that a must win game now? So many questions after tonight’s performance...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@mjball_ Still maintain we’ve been bang average since the World Cup

@Alexstone93 No issues from me with that result tonight. Boro by far the better team, and the race for promotion is well and truly on. Also, Carrick has taken a bang average champ team with a decent forward and got them playing some outstanding football. One to watch for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@josephhadster Sheffield United’s lead over third place Middlesbrough cut to seven points with a game in hand. Despite the result, you’d have to say any fan would rather be seven clear in second than seven behind in third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad