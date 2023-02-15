Paul Heckingbottom admitted he has "no complaints" about Sheffield United's defeat to Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane tonight, as his side's gap over an impressive Boro side was cut to seven points.

On an evening when United could have gone 13 clear of Boro, things looked promising when Oli McBurnie headed an early opener. But Chuba Akpom equalised for the visitors in the first half, with Cameron Archer netting twice in the second to seal a big three points for Michael Carrick's side.

The former Manchester United midfielder declined to get too carried away with the victory, and described United as "terrific" in his post-match press conference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Heckingbottom, who was sent off for his overzealous protests about Boro's third goal after James McAtee was fouled in midfield and referee Andre Marriner played advantage, acknowledged that the blame for a chastening defeat lays squarely at his own side's door.

"We missed our chances. We weren't at our best, but I know looking back at the chances, we'll have had more than enough to win it," Heckingbottom said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we're at our best we usually win and someone's got to be extra special to beat us. We know what went against us, which was not taking our chances.

Paul Heckingbottom, manager of Sheffield United, on the touchline against Middlesbrough: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

"Big moments in the games and big chances. We changed the shape to force the game and something else conspired against us for the third goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can have no complaints because you get what you deserve, and we didn't take our chances. So that's why we got beat today."

Boro's second goal also had a touch of fortune, Ollie Norwood winning a good tackle in midfield - only for the ball to ricochet to Archer to smash home.

"In the first half, we could have been a little bit more patient," Heckingbottom added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had some good moments and it felt like we wanted to score within 10 passes every time. It's good, we want the tempo up, that's why I felt we were the better team first half.