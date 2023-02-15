Michael Carrick's verdict on Sheffield United and big Middlesbrough win in promotion race

Michael Carrick described Sheffield United as a "terrific team" with "so many threats" despite his Middlesbrough side cutting the gap to the second-placed Blades in the race for the Premier League.

Boro's impressive recent run of form continued with a 3-1 victory over the Blades at Bramall Lane, recovering from a goal down to reduce United's advantage to seven points.

Oli McBurnie headed United into an early lead before Chuba Akpom's equaliser, with two second-half strikes from Cameron Archer sealing three big points for Carrick's side.

"What will be, will be," the former Manchester United midfielder said of the promotion race. "We beat them tonight but they're a terrific team.

"They have so many threats and good things in their team which is why they are where they are. We're not getting carried away about positions, it's about performances.

"It's up to us to enjoy it and tomorrow look at the next game and towards Saturday.

Michael Carrick, manager of Middlesbrough, celebrates with Cameron Archer and Chuba Akpom after victory over Sheffield United (Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"I'm only interested in performances and winning games as they come along. The league in the end will be the league in the end. There's no point getting carried away with ifs and buts at this stage."

