Sander Berge insists never-ending speculation about his future is "not in his thoughts" after helping "beautiful club" Sheffield United move a step closer to their dream of returning to the Premier League.

Berge was heavily linked with a move to the top-flight on transfer deadline day late last month, and was even omitted from the matchday squad for the FA Cup trip to Wrexham at the Bramall Lane board's request while they negotiated a potential move.

In the end Berge remained at United beyond the deadline and scored his second goal in as many games in a 3-0 victory over Swansea on Saturday afternoon, to ensure United's 10-point gap over third-placed Middlesbrough remained intact.

And, asked about the speculation, the Norwegian international said: "I have my people who sort that kind of stuff out with the club, I didn't look too much into it.

"I wanted to be a part of the Wrexham squad and I watched it at home with my Dad. He came to watch the game but luckily I got to play in the replay at home.

"For me, it wasn't a big deal. That's part of the game, transfer windows. There'll always be speculation and I just want to move on and have fun and play football."

Sander Berge of Sheffield United (R) celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Swansea City at Bramall Lane: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

"It's a great group to be around and the way we are playing, now and for the last 12 to 14 months since the new staff came in, has been brilliant," Berge added. "It's a great team and club to be a part of and we're pushing for promotion. That would be the perfect end of this season, and then we'll take it when it comes from there."

Berge is scheduled to become a free agent in 2024, with media reports suggesting he could run down his contract at Bramall Lane and seal a lucrative move away as a free agent that summer.

"I can't discuss things in the future, that's not in my thoughts," he added. "I just love playing football and being a part of this very beautiful club with the incredible teammates I have.

"I enjoy every day and we have a big project, we just want to finish that in the best possible way. In the future, you never know what will happen."

