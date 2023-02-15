Sheffield United’s long unbeaten record went up in smoke as they were beaten by big promotion rivals Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane tonight.
On an evening when United could have gone 13 points clear of their third-placed rivals, their advantage was instead cut to seven as two goals from Cameron Archer helped secure a big win for Michael Carrick’s Boro.
United began the game in dream fashion thanks to Oli McBurnie’s early opener but Boro recovered well and finished the first half well on top, before Archer struck twice in the second half after Chuba Akpom dragged them level.
Here’s how we rated United’s players on a rare evening to forget at Bramall Lane...
1. Frustration for the Blades
Sander Berge and Oliver Norwood of Sheffield United react after Cameron Archer put Middlesbrough ahead in their victory at Bramall Lane: Andrew Yates / Sportimage
Photo: Andrew Yates
2. Wes Foderingham 5
Had no chance of keeping out Akpom's equaliser but made a great save to prevent him putting Boro ahead with a well-struck volley, palming it away from Forss too who was sniffing around for a tap-in. No chance with Boro's two from that point
Photo: Simon Bellis
3. Jayden Bogle 4
Forced Steffen to parry his well-struck shot behind after driving at his man and had a few opportunities to drive at his man but couldn't get the better of him. Booked late on for a crude foul on Crooks
Photo: Andrew Yates
4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 4.5
Could he have done slightly better with Boro's second goal, as Archer took advantage of a big slice of luck to fire home? But no doubting he did excellently soon after to race back and prevent Archer making it 3-1 with a big last-ditch tackle to earn half a mark. Picked up a booking for dragging back Archer before making way for Jebbison
Photo: Michael Regan