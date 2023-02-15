News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sheffield United player ratings gallery v Middlesbrough: Too many 4/10s on night to forget v promotion rivals

Sheffield United’s long unbeaten record went up in smoke as they were beaten by big promotion rivals Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane tonight.

By Danny Hall
2 minutes ago
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 9:55pm

On an evening when United could have gone 13 points clear of their third-placed rivals, their advantage was instead cut to seven as two goals from Cameron Archer helped secure a big win for Michael Carrick’s Boro.

United began the game in dream fashion thanks to Oli McBurnie’s early opener but Boro recovered well and finished the first half well on top, before Archer struck twice in the second half after Chuba Akpom dragged them level.

Here’s how we rated United’s players on a rare evening to forget at Bramall Lane...

1. Frustration for the Blades

Sander Berge and Oliver Norwood of Sheffield United react after Cameron Archer put Middlesbrough ahead in their victory at Bramall Lane: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Photo: Andrew Yates

Photo Sales

2. Wes Foderingham 5

Had no chance of keeping out Akpom's equaliser but made a great save to prevent him putting Boro ahead with a well-struck volley, palming it away from Forss too who was sniffing around for a tap-in. No chance with Boro's two from that point

Photo: Simon Bellis

Photo Sales

3. Jayden Bogle 4

Forced Steffen to parry his well-struck shot behind after driving at his man and had a few opportunities to drive at his man but couldn't get the better of him. Booked late on for a crude foul on Crooks

Photo: Andrew Yates

Photo Sales

4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 4.5

Could he have done slightly better with Boro's second goal, as Archer took advantage of a big slice of luck to fire home? But no doubting he did excellently soon after to race back and prevent Archer making it 3-1 with a big last-ditch tackle to earn half a mark. Picked up a booking for dragging back Archer before making way for Jebbison

Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
MiddlesbroughBramall LaneChuba AkpomOli McBurnie