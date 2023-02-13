News you can trust since 1887
Neil Warnock set for Sheffield United reunion after taking over at fellow Championship club

Warnock set for Blades reunion after agreeing to take over at Huddersfield Town

By Danny Hall
2 minutes ago

Veteran former Sheffield United manager Neil Warnock is on course for a reunion with his boyhood club after returning to management with Huddersifleld Town until the end of the season.

The 74-year-old, who announced he was retiring after leaving his previous job at Middlesbrough last year, will take over at the John Smith’s Stadium on Thursday, in a second spell at the club.

Warnock led Huddersfield to promotion to the Championship in 1995 and said? “I’m really excited about this challenge.

“My first spell at Huddersfield Town had everything; we went to Wembley twice, moved into the new stadium, and really built the club from nothing. It was a special time.

“I’m coming back to help the club, but also (chairman) Dean Hoyle. I know what he has done behind-the-scenes and I’ve always had a lot of time for him.

“I’ve looked at the fixtures and we’ve got some fantastic games to come. I want to come back and put smiles on faces!”

Warnock replaces Mark Fotheringham, who was sacked last week with Huddersfield lying in the Championship relegation zone, and will be assisted by former Town favourite Ronnie Jepson.

United travel to Huddersfield on April 22nd this year.

