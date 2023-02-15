Blades drop latest hint over O’Connell fitness bid with latest squad submission

Sheffield United have dropped another potential hint over Jack O’Connell’s bid for fitness, after the key defender was omitted from the Blades’ squad for the second half of the Championship season.

The defender, continuing his recovery after two knee operations, was left out of United’s 24-man roster for the first half of the campaign. But United were required to resubmit their squad list after the closure of the January transfer window - and O’Connell again does not feature amongst the 23 names lodged with the EFL.

With Reda Khadra also absent after his loan return last month, O’Connell could still feature for the Blades this season if he returns to fitness and takes one of the remaining two spots. But his absence is another clear indication of where he is in his bid to return to the first-team picture.

One of the most influential members of the squad that rose from League One to the Premier League in the space of three seasons, O’Connell had impressed in the top-flight and was surely on the brink of international recognition when he suffered the knee issue that has since kept him sidelined.

United have repeated their “no pressure” mantra about the defender’s future in the last few months, but his contract is set to expire this summer.

A separate, 31-name squad list of young players has been submitted to the EFL, featuring loan returnee Will Osula and Hassan Ayari, who has spent time on trial at Sheffield Wednesday earlier this season.