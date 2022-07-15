Sheffield United exit as Sheffield Wednesday engaged in transfer ‘battle’

Both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are busy preparing for the new season.

The pair have been in Portugal for pre-season friendlies and some warm weather training.

The Blades are aiming for promotion from the Championship, whilst the Owls want to get out of League One.

Here is a look at the latest news coming out of both Sheffield clubs today.

Lowe latest

Sheffield United defender Max Lowe is part of their plans for next season. The left-back has been linked with a departure in this transfer window.

However, speaking to The Star, Paul Heckingbottom has said: “There’s no issues and I think it’s important to be clear and have that clarity. With social media and all these rumours, people talk and it can be unsettling. When you’ve been in football long enough, you know most of it is a load of rubbish anyway.”

Player leaves on loan

The Blades have let youngster Femi Siriki head out on loan.

He has been at Bramall Lane since 2019 having previously played for Bury.

The teenager has now returned to the North West to link up with Rochdale on a temporary basis.

Sheffield Wednesday face competition

Sheffield Wednesday will have to face competition from Scotland in their pursuit of Newcastle United’s Elliot Anderson.

The 19-year-old spent last term on loan at Bristol Rovers and helped the Pirates win promotion from League Two.

Hearts are keen on him now as well, as reported by Football Scotland.

Moore on Wilks

Darren Moore is tight-lipped regarding the Owls’ pursuit of Hull City’s Mallik Wilks.

The former Leeds United man has been heavily linked with a switch to Hillsborough.

As per The Star, Moore has said: “He’s not our player to discuss. That’s the big respectful thing for me.

“I can’t stop the talking that’s out there, that’s part of football. But for me to speak about a player that doesn’t belong to me would be so disrespectful.