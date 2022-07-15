Lowe, who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, has been linked with a move away from United this summer after helping Steve Cooper’s men win promotion via the play-offs.

Forest had a couple of bids rejected for Lowe in January, while Greek giants Olympiacos – controlled by Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis – made an offer this summer, understood to be worth less than United paid for Lowe, which was subsequently described as “poor” by Blades boss Heckingbottom.

Sheffield United defender Max Lowe has been the subject of interest from Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos (Sheffield United)

Forest, who were widely expected to return with an offer for Lowe after beating the Blades in the play-off semi-finals on their way to the Premier League, are targeting Huddersfield’s left back Harry Toffolo.

Lowe, meanwhile, has played in both of United’s pre-season games so far and is expected to feature again tomorrow when the Blades travel to Scunthorpe United’s Glanford Park.

And Heckingbottom said: “Lowey has been great. I have had conversations with him.

“It [transfer speculation] can get messy but the only player who generally suffers is the player. Football is simple. If you are playing well enough, someone will come and pay money for you. Someone can't tell you that you are the best player in the world and then offer peanuts for you, it doesn't add up.

“Lowey knows I will be honest with him and we will talk all the time. Any problems, he can come and speak to me. We're really clear on that. He also knows we want him here.

“There's no issues and I think it's important to be clear and have that clarity.

“With social media and all these rumours, people talk and it can be unsettling. When you've been in football long enough, you know most of it is a load of rubbish anyway.