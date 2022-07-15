Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer window state of play detailed by Darren Moore amid player links

No fewer than seven senior players have joined the club since the end of last season in a number of positions as Darren Moore looks to take the squad to the next level and launch an automatic promotion effort.

A handful of transfer links remain and Wednesday look likely to add at least one or two bodies to the squad before the transfer window is out.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore took time away from the club's training camp to speak to The Star.

But it won’t be easy, Moore admitted, while refusing to discuss individual targets: “I can't put a number on it. Would I say we are going to get anymore in? I wouldn't want to say.

“Players might come available and you might be interested but there is a lot of competition for them. Yes, we have gone for some players that we have got in but there have been some that we missed out on. The competition is out there in terms of getting them in.

“We are ever competitive with others in trying to bring in one or two more in if it is possible to do so. At the moment, we will continue to work with the squad and group of players that we have got here and build up to the start of the season.

Quizzed on what areas of the squad he might be tempted to strengthen, Moore suggested it could the case that further recruitment opportunities arise from other clubs after they start returning from pre-season trips.

And whilst there is no specific area he feels requires special attention, the search for more talent goes on.

“I could look at each department from the front line to the midfield, defence and goalkeeper,” he said.

“When you come away and the squad starts to settle down, you start to see certain areas where you think you might possibly need another body there.