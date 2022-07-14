Sheffield United are hoping to mount another push for promotion next season.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have been away in Portugal for pre-season as they prepare for the start of the new Championship campaign.

Their city rivals Sheffield Wednesday have promotion aspirations of their own too from League One after losing in the play-offs to eventual winners Sunderland last term.

The Owls have made some impressive signings this summer and are assembling a strong squad.

Here is a look at the latest news regarding the two Sheffield clubs today....

Latest on Khadra

Sheffield United are targeting a loan move for Brighton and Hove Albion youngster Reda Khadra.

The Blades have identified him as a potential alternative to Tom Lawrence, who ended up joining Rangers instead.

As per Yorkshire Live’s Q&A with reporter Nathan Hemmingham, the player is visiting Sheffield to take a look at the city and the club’s facilities.

Heckingbottom on transfers

Heckingbottom still believes his side are an attractive proposition to potential targets.

They have signed Tommy Doyle, Anel Ahmedhodžić and Ciaran Clark so far in this window.

As per The Star, the boss has said: “We have got a natural appeal but then it’s about getting in front of [the players]. The best players are always going to be sought after so what are we going to do different and how are we going to sell ourselves to make sure we are the ones they choose?

“Our approach is very simple. If we can get in front of the player, I believe we can sell the club in a way that makes us not have to rely on paying the most money and paying the biggest salary.”

Interest in Wilks cooled

Sheffield Wednesday have apparently cooled their interest in Hull City attacker Mallik Wilks.

The Owls have been linked with the former Leeds United man for a while now.

However, the club may now end their pursuit of him and switch to other ‘targets’ according to Yorkshire Live.

Vaulks nearing return

Will Vaulks, who has joined this summer following his release by Cardiff City, has been nursing a quad injury over recent times.

Nevertheless, The Star reports he has been making ‘strides’ in his road to full recovery.