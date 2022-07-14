And the Owls’ interest in Hull City attacker Mallik Wilks surely has more legs in it as Darren Moore continues to put the finishing touches on his squad ahead of a gruelling League One season.

Wednesday have already made seven additions to their roster, strengthening in key areas after the departure of a number of senior men at the end of the last campaign.

Hull City attacker Mallik Wilks is a transfer target for Sheffield Wednesday.

The club are understood to have made an approach for Wilks and things appeared to be moving on apace at one stage, though any potential deal has arrived at something of an impasse between the Owls and the Tigers in terms of an acceptable deal for both parties.

The Star understands that Wilks is keen to join Wednesday.

Speaking from the Owls’ pre-season training camp in Portugal, Wednesday boss Darren Moore didn’t deny an interest but refused to be pressed on the situation surrounding the 23-year-old, who has earned a total 49 goal contributions – 33 goals and 19 assists – in just two seasons playing at League One level.

“He’s not our player to discuss,” Moore said. “That’s the big respectful thing for me.

“I can’t stop the talking that’s out there, that’s part of football. But for me to speak about a player that doesn’t belong to me would be so disrespectful.

“For me, I will stay tight-lipped on that one because I won’t speak on that player or any other player.

“If there were players on a free out there and they were unattached then I could speak more eloquently about that player, but anybody under contract it ould be wrong for me to discuss that player.

“It’s the same about clubs openly speaking about our players. It’s not the right thing to do.”

Wednesday have already added former Rotherham United striker Michael Smith to their attacking options, while the return of Josh Windass offers huge goal threat to the club’s promotion aspirations.