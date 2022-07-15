But the person responsible for devising it, Tom Little, has told The Star that his methods were actually shaped during difficult periods. Times when, because he’d been parachuted into a club that was struggling or attempting to recover from a set-back, every single facet of his plan had to be explained, stress-tested and accounted for.

“The most valuable moments, the ones that are always the most important, always come when you’re in a situation that isn’t so great,” he said. “That’s because you have to justify everything that you’re doing or going to be doing, not only to yourself but also to the people you’re working with. You go over everything and, at the end of the day, people want to see results. That’s what brings them on board.”