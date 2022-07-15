Sheffield United: Femi Seriki's first words after sealing loan move to Rochdale

The 19-year-old wing-back has joined League Two side Rochdale on a season-long loan deal, following his young Blades teammates Jake Eastwood (Ross County), Harry Boyes (Forest Green Rovers), Harrison Neal (Barrow) and Marcus Dewhurst (Scunthorpe United) in furthering their football educations away from Bramall Lane.

Seriki has made two appearances for the Blades first-team but after an ill-fated loan spell at United’s sister club Beerschot, finished last season with National League North side Boston United.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m really excited,” Seriki, who made his full Blades debut last season against Nottingham Forest, said.

“Coming here after Boston United, it’s a step up playing league football so I’m really looking forward to getting going.

“The gaffer has told me about his plans for this season, so let’s hope we can achieve them.”