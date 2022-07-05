Both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are busy bolstering their squads at the moment.

The Blades reached the Championship play-offs last season and will be hoping for more of the same again next term as Paul Heckingbottom gears up for his first full campaign at the helm.

They delved into the transfer market yesterday to land midfielder Tommy Doyle on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

Sheffield Wednesday, on the other hand, have been a lot busier than their rivals as they look to claw themselves out of League One under Darren Moore.

The Owls have made some impressive signings such as Will Vaulks, Michael Ihiekwe, Michael Smith, Ben Heneghan and David Stockdale.

They have also welcomed back goalkeeper Cameron Dawson from his solid loan spell last season in League Two at Exeter City.

Here is a look at all the latest transfer news regarding the two Sheffield clubs on Tuesday....

Sheffield United edge closer to defender deal

Sheffield United are set to sign defender Anel Ahmedhodžić from Malmo.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina played for Nottingham Forest from 2016 to 2019 and is now on his way back to England.

The Star reported that he is edging ‘closer’ to a switch to Bramall Lane.

Attacking pair on radar

Heckingbottom is aiming to bolster his option at the top end of the pitch and wants out of contract Derby County man Tom Lawrence and Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke.

The Star report the pair are on the radar as the Blades look to get busy in the window.

Wednesday working on Wilks

Sheffield Wednesday remain keen on luring Hull City winger Mallik Wilks to Hillsborough.

The former Leeds United and Barnsley man has fallen down the pecking order at the MKM Stadium.

Yorkshire Live claim the Owls ‘remain hopeful’ of striking a deal with the Tigers.

Moore wants more

Despite bringing in five new faces so far, Darren Moore is in the hunt for more additions.

Wednesday are hoping they can get back to the Championship next season and are looking to continue their recruitment drive.