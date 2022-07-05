United, who are spending the week in Portugal as they prepare for the new Championship season, have agreed to purchase the Bosnia and Herzegovina international from Malmo.

Although the path towards Ahmedhodzic’s signature has proven more complex than first thought - with red tape and interest from Blackburn Rovers making it impossible to broker a quick deal - United officials told their counterparts in Sweden they are ready to make an initial down-payment of around £3m to push it through. It is thought that figure could rise by another £1m if Ahmedhodzic helps Paul Heckingbottom’s side win promotion back to the Premier League during the course of his contract.

The 23-year-old’s representatives are known to have received an approach from Rovers, now managed by their client’s former manager at the Eleda Stadion Jon Dahl Tomasson, when news of United’s interest emerged.

But Rovers found themselves at an immediate disadvantage because United and Ahmedhodzic had already discussed personal terms.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom wants the Malmo centre-half: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Heckingbottom, who was working on moves for Manchester City’s Tommy Doyle, Tom Lawrence of Derby County and Tottenham Hotspur’s Jack Clarke before travelling to Lisbon, wants Ahmddhodzic to bolster his rearguard after seeing both Ben Davies and Filip Uremovic depart South Yorkshire earlier this summer.

Ahmedhodzic started his career with Nottingham Forest, and has also been capped by Sweden.

United face Casa Pia in a friendly on Friday, before returning to England for five more warm-up fixtures ahead of next month’s Championship opener against Watford.