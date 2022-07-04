The Owls got their pre-season schedule underway over the weekend with a goalless run-out at Alfreton Town in which outfield players all completed 45 minutes. Vitally, assistant manager Jamie Smith reported that all players came through the afternoon unscathed.

A match against Harrogate Town is the next date on the calendar – Wednesday will make the trip to North Yorkshire on Friday evening – when a similar workload is to be expected as the club continue in their policy of gradually adding to the number of minutes each player can undertake per match.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore is busy moulding his squad for the upcoming season. Pic: Steve Ellis.

The Owls squad have been completing a diet of gym efforts and double sessions at Middlewood Road, with each player having been carefully monitored with regard to his workload as they continue to navigate a pre-season that started on June 20 for the majority of players.

The likes of Barry Bannan and David Stockdale were given extra time off but are back in training now, with Bannan one of the players to have completed 45 minutes at Alfreton.

It’s been well-known for some time that Wednesday boss Darren Moore has been keen to get players in the door as early as possible, with the trip to Portugal something of a marker in terms of when key targets would – in an ideal world – be secured.

Five senior men have already been added to Wednesday’s squad – Ben Heneghan, Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith all played in the second half of the Alfreton run-out though Stockdale and Will Vaulks were not involved – and the club are linked with a handful more names as their recruitment push continues.

The Star understands the club have retained an interest in signing Hull City attacker Mallik Wilks, though the Tigers appear to have upped their valuation of the 23-year-old since initial talks took place. It remains to be seen where that deal is at.