United were perfectly within their rights to do so. After all, the 25-year-old is not only their player but also under contract for another two seasons at least. But as Paul Heckingbottom’s employers briefed journalists they are under no pressure to sell, pointedly uploading pictures of Lowe en route to Portugal with his teammates to their social media accounts, the more one begins to suspect folk behind the scenes at the club believe this saga isn’t over yet. Otherwise news of Pedro Martin’s interest would simply have been met with silence.

The man in demand

Sheffield United's Max Lowe won promotion with Nottingham Forest during his spell at the City Ground: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Lowe, who is scheduled to spend the week at the Cidade do Futebol near Lisbon where United are preparing for Friday’s friendly against Casa Pia, is a man in demand despite struggling for game-time in South Yorkshire since his move from Derby County two summers ago. Nottingham Forest, where he spent last season on loan, tried on at least two occasions to make his temporary transfer permanent before winning promotion from the Championship. With their interest apparently cooling after being told it would require a bid of at least £5m to lure United to the negotiating table, Olympiacos registered an interest. Aware that both of Lowe’s suitors are owned by Evangelos Marinakis, conspiracy theorists immediately accused the media mogul of trying to take the defender to the east Midlands via a more circuitous route. Sources with knowledge of Marinakis’ intentions responded by insisting, in pretty strenuous terms, that nothing could be further from the truth.

The difficult timeline

According to whispers emanating from United’s training camp, Heckingbottom plans to speak with Lowe about the situation after returning to England. One of the subjects likely to be raised during their conversation is the possibility of awarding the full-back a new contract, something his representatives are known to have suggested in order to compensate their client for the loss of a Premier League wage.

Olympiakos' president Evangelos Marinakis (C) also owns Nottingham Forest: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Heckingbottom and United, again as they are entitled, plan to resist any pressure to alter Lowe’s terms and conditions; reminding him he was happy to accept the agreement they brokered before luring him away from County. In the real world, that would be the end of the matter. But on Planet Football, where pay restraint and below inflation rises remain alien concepts, things are a little more complex.

The big challenge for United

If Lowe does stay, United must ensure he not only remains engaged but also happy. The fact his salary has just been cut, following their failure to go up, could also be an issue. Lowe, it must be remembered, helped Forest reach the top-flight. He could be forgiven for feeling slightly aggrieved at effectively being penalised for something he had no control over.

The Cidade do Futebol, where Sheffield United and Max Lowe are baed this week: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images

With his confidence restored, Lowe could turn out to be a valuable asset for United. Like his predecessor Chris Wilder, Heckingbottom suspects Rhys Norrington-Davies might one day morph into an attack-minded centre-half, capable of bringing the same vibrancy to their work along the left flank as Jack O’Connell did before a serious knee injury curtailed his progress.

If so, then Lowe will find himself in direct competition with Enda Stevens. It is an opportunity Heckingbottom would expect him to try and grasp. The only trouble is, Olympiacos have presented him with an even more enticing one: The chance to compete in the Champions League.

Whether United care to admit it or not, that is likely to appeal to someone who has yet to make a competitive appearance under Heckingbottom. The same goes for the idea of living the millionaire’s lifestyle with his family on the Athens Riviera.

The transfer tactics

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is planning talks with Max Lowe: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

The fact Olympiacos’ offer is less than the £2m Forest proposed just after Christmas suggests they believe they are in a strong position. A genuine European behemoth, when viewed through the lenses of history, stature and tradition rather than simply finance, the 47-time national champions are also used to getting what they want. Olympiacos will probably consider other options whilst simultaneously refusing to withdraw their approach - aware that, by doing so, it will keep Lowe’s name at the forefront of the news agenda and possibly irritate Heckingbottom.

Although every player has a price, United could end the speculation right now by publicly stating they have no intention of doing business unless an astronomical sum is tabled. But they won’t. Or are at least unlikely to do so for the time being at least. Why? Because, to be blunt, Heckingbottom isn’t exactly flush with money to spend despite finalising a loan deal for Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle and preparing to present Malmo’s Anel Ahmedhodzic. If he eventually decides Lowe isn’t part of his plans, then an injection of extra finance would prove extremely welcome.

Still, the United manager and his coaching staff will be aware the case to retain Lowe’s services is pretty compelling. As well as improving its skill set, the swoops for Doyle, aged 20, and Ahmedhodzic, aged 23, represent an attempt by Heckingbottom to also lower the average age of United’s squad. The highest in the division last season at 27.5, keeping Lowe would see him take another step towards completing this important process.