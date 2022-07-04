Can beefed-up Sheffield Wednesday midfielder save Darren Moore a transfer headache?

Because while he hasn’t embarked on the sort of body transformation that raises more than that, the whisper on the sidelines was that Alex Hunt looked more of a man in his 45 minute kickabout against Alfreton Town than he ever had before.

He looks to have filled out a touch – it’s understood this was one of the instructions given to him by Darren Moore and that Hunt has spent time in the gym since the manager’s arrival last year – and carried himself with a confidence he hasn’t always shown on outings with the senior team.

Though only so much can be read into such a short, sharp burst of time on the pitch, it could be that the experiences of last season have had the sort of positive impact on Hunt as you’d like from loan moves to lower league opposition.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Alex Hunt played in Saturday's pre-season curtain-raiser at Alfreton Town. Credit: Bill Wheatcroft

At Grimsby, he was thrown into the physical National League and earned plaudits for his efforts in a Grimsby Town side that ended up earning promotion via the play-offs.

The second half of his season, spent at struggling Oldham Athletic, saw him involved with less regularity and the John Sheridan-led Latics relegated from the Football League.

All in all he played 31 times in the league – across both divisions – a fierce surge in involvement after he had played just nine matches previously.