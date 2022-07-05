Since the arrival of the former Doncaster Rovers boss in March last year, signing after signing has spoken about conversations they had with Moore that persuaded them to join ahead of options elsewhere.

But the Owls manager is not the only Wednesday figure that prospective targets are intrigued by the prospect of working with.

Sheffield Wednesday new men Michael Smith and Will Vaulks have spoken about the quality of Owls skipper Barry Bannan.

Skipper Barry Bannan is a player widely admired throughout the EFL and who is at the top of his game having provided nine goals and 12 assists across the course of last season despite having had to fill in as a holding midfielder for much of the first half of the campaign.

Wednesday’s new striker Michael Smith, who alongside defender Michael Ihiekwe was persuaded to join the club from rivals Rotherham United, revealed that the pair are already on their way to developing an understanding in just a few pre-season training sessions.

“You can see it already in training,” he told The Star. “I’ve played some games against him in the past and I watched the play-off games at the back end of last season.

“The quality he’s got speaks for itself and it’s really exciting to have someone like that in the team.”

It’s a sentiment also relaid by Smith’s fellow new face Will Vaulks, who looks set to slot into the Owls’ midfield alongside Bannan.

“He’s a fantastic player,” said Vaulks, a Wales international who will be hoping to earn himself a place at the World Cup this winter. “I’m well aware of his ability. He had a great season last year and I’m absolutely sure he’ll be looking to do that again.

“He’s the captain of the football club, he’s a leader on the pitch – having played against him you can tell he really leads, he’s competitive and brings the best out of people.