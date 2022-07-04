Although Lawrence’s contract at Pride Park has now expired, he reported for pre-season training with the rest of Liam Rosenior’s squad last week.

Despite stressing he would like the 28-year-old to stay, Rosenior accepts his plea is likely to fall on deaf ears following County’s relegation from the Championship.

United are among a number of teams vying to secure Lawrence’s signature, with Rangers also keen.

Heckingbottom, whose squad are spending the week in Portugal ahead of Friday’s friendly against Casa Pia, identified “six or seven” vacancies within it which need filling following last term’s defeat in the play-off semi-finals.

Tommy Doyle, the Manchester City youngster, will bolster Heckingbottom’s midfield options after The Star revealed talks between United and their counterparts at the Etihad Stadium over the weekend. Malmo’s Anel Ahmedhodzic is being lined-up to strengthen Heckingbottom’s defence. But Blackburn Rovers are making a late pitch to lure the Bosnian to Ewood Park, where his former manager Jon Dahl Tomasson is now in charge.

Tom Lawrence is expected to leave Derby County this summer: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

United have also made contact with Tottenham Hotspur about winger Jack Clarke, who is the subject of a formal offer from Sunderland.

Lawrence, previously of Manchester United and Leicester City, has scored nine goals in his last 30 senior appearances. Heckingbottom recently acknowledged that neither Rhian Brewster nor Oli McBurnie are likely to be “100 percent” fit when United visit Watford on August 1st, while their fellow striker Lys Mousset was released earlier this summer.