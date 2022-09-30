Speaking at a media briefing this week, the 44-year-old volunteered the fact he was disappointed by Bosnia and Herzegovina’s decision to make it public that Anel Ahmedhodzic would miss tomorrow’s game against Birmingham City because of a thigh problem, acknowledging: “I’d rather everyone thought he’d be playing.” Presumably then, if one of the journalists in attendance had asked a question about the centre-half during yesterday’s get-together, Heckingbottom would have gladly discussed his role against John Eustace’s side whilst knowing the £3m summer signing from Malmo was never going to feature. So he can’t complain if people take predictions about the projected comeback dates for other members of United’s walking wounded with a large dollop of salt.

Still, with United sitting pretty at the top of the Championship table after winning seven of their first 10 matches this term, most supporters at Bramall Lane will be prepared to forgive Heckingbottom for not always telling the whole truth.

And predictably, with Ahmedhodzic’s absence leaving a yawning hole in an already under-staffed defence, he was also asked to provide an update on when the likes of Ciaran Clark, Jack Robinson and Enda Stevens are likely to return after spending either most or all of the campaign so far on the treatment table.

“The other defenders, they might be around three weeks,” Heckingbottom said. “It’s how they respond now in the final stages (of their rehabilitation programmes) to things like tackling and kicking.

“Robbo is running. But he’s not involved with the group. Ciaran has had another scan and is progressing well. It shows there’s healing there. Enda is also going to be having another one as well.

“The good news is that they’re all pain free.”

Midfielders John Fleck and Ismaila Coulibaly, recalled from a loan spell at Beerschot following the Belgians’ relegation from the Jupiler Pro League, are also recovering from fitness issues. Fleck was diagnosed with a fractured bone in his leg before August’s visit to Luton Town. Coulibaly has undergone surgery to correct a knee complaint. Like Fleck, his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

“Flecky is having another x-ray, so hopefully that’s going to be good news as well,” said Heckingbottom, stressing that he “hopes” to be able to call upon the Scot before cosmetic competition pauses for the World Cup in November.

Despite being purchased from Sarpsborg two years ago, Coulibaly has yet to make a first team appearance for United and could be placed on loan with an EFL club in January in order to allow Heckingbottom to assess his potential.

“Coulibaly, we’ll see where we are and where he is at in terms of that,” Heckingbottom said. “We might need another body then. If we don’t, and we’re covered, then the quickest way might be to get him minutes. But we’re a long way from that. We’ll have to see what the situation looks like.”

