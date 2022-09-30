Again stressing that his role in the process is limited to advising owner HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the board of directors on footballing matters - “I don’t get involved in the financial side of things” - Heckingbottom told journalists ahead of tomorrow’s game against Birmingham City there were positive developments during the international break.

Although he is not among the clutch of names whose contracts are set to expire at the end of the season, Iliman Ndiaye is one of those coaching staff want to see handed fresh terms after forcing his way into the Senegal squad ahead of this winter’s World Cup.

“It’s out of my hands, contracts,” Heckingbottom said. “It’s my job to speak to people at the club and tell them what I think. There has been some progress, yes.”

“The easy ones to do,” the United manager continued. “Are the ones that are seen as assets. Because it’s a business at the end of the day.”

Clearly, given the contribution Ndiaye has made towards United’s climb to the top of the Championship table, Heckingbottom suspects the 22-year-old could attract interest from top-flight clubs at home and abroad when the transfer window reopens in January. Recognising the youngsters’ achievements - he has scored five times in 11 appearances since August - would provide United with a degree of protection should Heckingbottom’s hunch prove correct.

lliman Ndiaye should be offered a new deal, according to Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Captain Billy Sharp, who has stressed he wants to finish his career with United, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Ben Osborn and Oli McBurnie are among those also approaching the end of their present agreements. McBurnie enters the meeting with City searching for his fifth goal in six outings, with the last of those coming during United's final game before the international break; a 2-0 win over Preston North End. Ndiaye was also on target.

“There’s things to consider and, at the end of the day, it always comes down to the financial,” Heckingbottom said. “There’s scenarios to look at.”

Sheffield United's Anel Ahmedhodzic greets manager Paul Heckingbottom: Tim Goode/PA Wire.