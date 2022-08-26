Luton Town v Sheffield United: Oli McBurnie ends goal drought but Wes Foderingham causes more woe
“You turn up in a back garden, go through someone’s house and then into the dressing room,” Sheffield United’s Chris Basham said beforehand, describing the route visiting players must negotiate after arriving at Kenilworth Road.
Disjointed going forward and lacking Luton Town’s tenacity, to begin with Paul Heckingbottom’s side found it harder to negotiate their way through last night’s fixture than plot a course towards the changing areas of this antiquated old stadium.
That was until Oli McBurnie, yes Oli McBurnie, ended his near year long wait for a goal by producing the type of finish which reminded why, often in the face of fierce criticism, Heckingbottom has kept faith in the centre-forward.
After John Egan and Tommy Doyle had recycled Oliver Norwood’s corner in front of United’s travelling fans, McBurnie adjusted his body shape and volleyed the ball beyond Ethan Horvath.
His celebration, after cancelling out Carlton Morris’ strike, was predictably manic.
The same couldn’t be said for Heckingbottom’s reaction when, as he watched United establish a two point lead at the top of the Championship, he watched Wes Foderingham and Rhys Norrington-Davies limp-off during the closing stages.
With Jordan Amissah replacing the former Rangers man between the posts, Heckingbottom could now be forced into the transfer market although the 21-year-old did make a fine save to deny substitute Cameron Jerome at the death.
With Reda Khadra and John Fleck already ruled-out through injury, two of the three changes United made to their starting eleven were enforced. The third, which saw Basham replace Anel Ahmedhodzic at centre-half, was also supposedly influenced by a fitness issue. If so, it certainly wasn’t a serious given that the Bosnian featured on the bench.
The defending which allowed Luton to take an early lead - Morris climbing highest to meet Amari’i Bell’s centre - left much to be desired.
But what caused United a bigger problem, until McBurnie netted for the first time since September and Heckingbottom changed strategy, was the presence of both Sander Berge and James McAtee in midfield. Adept at carrying the ball forward and most effective in the final third, the two men boast similar attributes and bring similar things to the team.
But when forced to operate deep inside his own half, Berge sacrifices too much of what makes him good for the tactic to make sense. To make matters worse, McAtee struggled to impose himself on proceedings at the other end of the pitch.
The youngster, on loan from Manchester City, is clearly a supreme talent. But acclimatising to the cut and thrust of senior football, after spending most of his time at the Etihad Stadium in his parent club’s development squads, is taking longer than the 19-year-old thought.
Luke Freeman, released by United this summer, made a much more positive impression on the contest. He wasn’t majestic. But he was a nuisance, denying the likes of Berge and Oliver Norwood the space to showcase their passing technique.
After watching Elijah Adebayo go close to doubling Luton’s lead, United took action to change the course of a contest which was drifting away from them.
It came in the shape of McAtee’s withdrawal, Doyle’s introduction and Berge’s switch upfield. But mostly it was McBurnie’s piece of magic, powering home past Horvath, which reinvigorated United.