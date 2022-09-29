Other television channels are available of course. Including the Championship leaders’ own in-house platform, which will be broadcasting Saturday’s match against Birmingham City to viewers outside of the UK. It will see Foderingham, whose eccentricity was spawned after listening to a footballing podcast, attempt to keep his fifth consecutive clean sheet in league competition; a run which has helped, given that they won all of their last four outings before the international break, see Paul Heckingbottom’s side establish a three point lead at the top of the table.

Strangely, given that he represented Rangers before joining United on a free transfer, the star of that show now represents Celtic: Former England star Joe Hart.

“I thought it was a bit strange when I first heard about it,”Foderingham continues. “Then, after thinking about it for a bit, I thought ‘Why not?’

“I remember the first time that I did it. I was with Rangers, on a really cold day at Livingston, and it helped me. It doesn’t just help me stay in the game, make sure I’m switched on if the ball has been up the other end of the pitch for a while. It also helps me communicate with my defenders, give them the heads up about something that might be developing, because I can see it all unfolding in front of me and I’m talking to myself about what’s happening.”

Although conversations at Bramall Lane this season have revolved around the wealth of attacking options at United’s disposal, with Reda Khadra and James McAtee arriving on loan and Iliman Ndiaye emerging as a genuine Premier League talent in waiting, a rearguard which has now gone more than eight hours without conceding has laid the foundation for an unbeaten run which stretches back to this term’s second round of games. That record becomes even more impressive when you consider the disruption caused by a raft of injuries to players such as Ciaran Clark, Max Lowe, Enda Stevens and Jack Robinson. Centre-half Anel Ahmedhodzic, United’s marquee summer signing, is also set to miss the meeting with City after damaging a muscle whilst on duty with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Foderingham is the glue which holds it all together, with Heckingbottom praising his ability to make big saves at key moments despite sometimes having relatively little to do. It is a trait which reflects well on the 31-year-old’s powers of concentration; something he attributes to his experiences at Ibrox as well as narrating skills.

“Being there, it really helped me understand my role. Sometimes, you might not be actually physically involved in a match much at all. That was often the case up there. But then there’s always going to be a time when you’re called upon. And being able to perform in those could turn out to be the difference between winning and losing. So you’ve got to be switched on at all times.

“There’s a pressure at Rangers, to be the absolute best you can be at all times. It’s the same here. You have to adhere to certain standards.”

Foderingham hasn’t always been number one at United. When he moved to South Yorkshire, following 143 appearances for the Glaswegians, he was second choice to Aaron Ramsdale. Then, when the now Arsenal goalkeeper departed, Robin Olsen. Assuming he is selected to face City, Foderingham will be making only his 49th outing for United. Which seems strange given that he is now the first name on manager Paul Heckingbottom’s team sheet. Quite literally.

Sandwiched in between an apprenticeship with Fulham and spells at Crystal Palace and Swindon Town, are spells in non-league too. Those, Foderingham admits, helped equip him with the determination to gain a place in United’s starting eleven and overcome adversity; including that now famous fall-out with former Town chief Paolo di Cano.

“It was a strange period,” he says, reflecting upon his stints with Bromley, Boreham Wood and Histon, “Because I’d been involved with the England youth set up, was at a Premier League club and

then, after realising I wasn’t going to get a chance, I decided to do that.

“The facilities were certainly different to what I was used to. It was a bit of a culture shock to begin with but it’s definitely something I’d recommend every young player does, because it gives you a grounding and an appreciation too.”

“In the end I loved it,” he continues. “But it’s tough. You can hear every single comment the crowd make towards you: ‘Stick it on him. He’s weak.’ All of that. And it gives you an exposure to different things and emotions, such as having a centre-forward trying to basically knock you into the goal.

“I remember once, at Histon, giving one of their guys all this back chat as he was about to take a penalty. He scored and gave me this glare. I was going to keep the ball but decided to just hand it back, because I could tell I was in bother. You learn. You learn respect.”

If United do go up this season, after losing in the play-off semi-finals last term, Foderingham hopes to get the chance to compete against the team he has followed since childhood despite hailing from west London.

“I grew up watching QPR and Fulham, so I had a bit of an affiliation with them. But I saw Newcastle on television and just liked their kit, so they were who I followed. I’ve only been to St James’ Park once, though. Great stadium. Great fans. It’s the same as here. So If we can get them at our place, that would be great.”