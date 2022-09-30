Although he indicated the centre-half might not be out of action for as long as first feared - officials in Sarajevo claimed the damage would take “at least” four weeks to heal - Heckingbottom made no secret of his displeasure at both the timing and the nature of the statement the FSBiH released ahead of their meetings with Montenegro and Romania.

Revealing Ahmedhodzic did not travel to the Balkans, after his situation was flagged up following United’s win over Preston North End earlier this month, The Star asked Heckingbottom if he had complained about the Bosnians’ actions.

“It’s done, it’s gone now,” he replied. “We wouldn’t have released anything ourselves. Not right now anyway. That’s because we didn’t want people to have an advantage. They have now, because they know he’s not going to be involved. But it’s happened. There’s nothing we can do about it.”

Although they will enter the game on top of the table, Ahmedhodzic’s absence has presented United with a major problem to solve ahead of the meeting with City as they look to at least preserve their three point lead over second-placed Norwich City.

Jack Robinson, Enda Stevens and Ciaran Clark are among the left sided defenders also set to be absent when John Eustace’s men visit Bramall Lane.

“It might not be as long (as the FSBiH stated,” Heckingbottom continued, when asked to describe the seriousness of Ahmedhodzic’s injury. “We knew he was feeling it. Anel had a little issue a while back and yes, there’s damage there. But it’s not snapped or torn. He wanted to play (at Preston). He played through the game, which tells you something. At no point did we feel as if we were going to have to take him off.”

Sheffield United's Anel Ahmedhodzic greets manager Paul Heckingbottom: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

Heckingbottom’s words will inevitably lead to speculation that Ahmedhodzic, a £3m summer signing from Malmo, could return before the end of next month.

“He never went away, he never went,” Heckingbottom added. “They released a statement saying he was injured. I don't know why they reported on it. I'd rather people were sitting here thinking he might be involved. That’s given Birmingham an advantage.

“I don’t know why it happened. I want him to be out for less than that. They’ve done well, reporting a timescale when they’ve not even seen him. When they’ve not even scanned him. We have.”

Sheffield United face Birmingham City tomorrow: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

City make the journey north in 17th, but are unbeaten in three outings.

“We’re going to have to change with Anel, whether that’s shape or personnel, there’s going to have to be a change,” Heckingbottom conceded. “What we do, we’ll keep to ourselves. But there are things we can do to mitigate it, yes.”

United won all of their final four matches before the international break, keeping a clean sheet in every one of those fixtures. John Egan, Iliman Ndiaye, George Baldock and Sander Berge were among those United players selected by their respective countries.