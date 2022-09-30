Aged 31, Foderingham spent five seasons with the Glaswegian giants, winning promotion from the second tier with the 55-time Scottish title holders and also the Challenge Cup before heading to Bramall Lane two years ago.

Foderingham worked briefly with Heckingbottom during the former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian manager’s spell in caretaker charge of United as they were relegated from the Premier League, before their partnership was resurrected following the latter’s permanent appointment in November.

He has been United’s undisputed number one since, and enters tomorrow’s game against Birmingham City hoping to record his fifth consecutive clean sheet.

Foderingham represented Swindon before heading to Ibrox and, asked if he felt it was strange a bigger club in England had not come calling then, Heckingbottom replied: “Yes, I’m surprised it’s taken Wes as long as it has in this country. Even in that Premier League season, towards the end of it anyway when I came in, he really impressed me then as well. It’s not just now.”

“He works really hard,” Heckingbottom added. “And he suits perfectly how we want to play.

“He’s always positive, he’s good with the ball and his starting positions are really good. Mistakes don’t faze him, which I really like and he’s also making big saves. That’s because his positioning is good. He can turn a 50:50 into a routine save much more easily, because of that.”

Sheffield United manaber Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Foderingham’s performances have been a driving force behind United’s climb to the top of the Championship table, establishing a three point lead over second placed Norwich City following their win over Preston North End before the international break.

“When we brought Wes in, we had no problems about doing it,” said Heckingbottom. “Long before that, when he was behind Aaron (Ramsdale), he didn’t want to be a number two. He wanted to be in the team and he was working hard to achieve that. Things like that make a really good impression.”

