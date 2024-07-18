Zan Celar | Getty Images

Latest news and rumours regarding Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United have brought in Jamie Shackleton, Callum O’Hare, Sam McCallum and Kieffer Moore so far this summer. The Blades are in the market for more additions over the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday have been busier than their rivals as they prepare for the new season. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship...

Cardiff City eye midfielder

Cardiff City are interested in a move for Manchester City midfielder Alex Robertson, according to a report by WalesOnline. The Bluebirds have snapped up Chris Willock and Calum Chambers recently from QPR and Aston Villa respectively.

Robertson, who is 21-years-old, has been identified by the Welsh side as someone to bolster their midfield department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Australia international joined City in 2017 having previously been on the books at Manchester United.

He was loaned out to Ross County before linking up with Portsmouth in the last campaign and went on to play 27 matches for John Mousinho’s side.

QPR want striker

QPR have ‘agreed’ a deal to sign FC Lugano striker Zan Celar in this window, according to Football Insider. The Hoops managed to stay up last term along with Sheffield Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attacker only has a year left on his contract in Switzerland and is now poised for a new challenge in his career.

Celar has recently been away at Euro 2024 with the Slovenia national team and played against England in Germany.

He has been a key player for Lugano since joining them from Roma in 2021 and has scored 51 goals in 118 games in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull City offered midfielder

Hull City have been ‘offered’ the chance to sign Olimpija Ljubljana midfielder Timi Max Elsnik, as per journalist Ryan Taylor on X.

Like QPR target Celar, the 26-year-old was in Slovenia’s team for Euro 2024 and caught the eye at the tournament.

Elsnik has made 19 caps for his country to date and is out of contract in June 2025. He has also been looked at by Pisa, Dynamo Zagreb and Oxford United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull City have been patient with their recruitment since the end of last term. Their only bit of business has been signing left-back Ryan Giles on a permanent basis from Luton Town.

The Tigers cut ties with Liam Rosenior after they missed out on the play-offs and have replaced him with ex-Hamburg man Tim Walter.

The likes of Liam Delap, Tyler Morton, Fabio Carvalho and Anass Zaroury have left following the end of their loans. Meanwhile, ex-Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp has been released along with Aaron Connolly and Cyrus Christie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They could see Elsnik as someone to boost their options in the middle of the park as they aim for promotion again next term.

He played for Derby County from 2015 to 2019 before joining his current team.

Elsnik played three times for the Rams and was loaned out from Pride Park to lower league trio Swindon Town, Mansfield Town and Northampton Town to get some experience under his belt.