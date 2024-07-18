Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Excitement is build at what Sheffield Wednesday can build towards this season amid a proactive summer.

Since arriving in South Yorkshire last October, Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl has already achieved a great deal, steering the club away from what looked like a certain relegation with a run of form across several months that would have seen them challenging in the promotion shake-up.

Matches taken from the date Röhl joined the club would have seen Owls would have finished ninth in the second tier table, just six points from the play-off places. Taking their tide-turning 1-1 November draw against eventual champions Leicester City as a starting point, Wednesday would have finished sixth. It’s a pair of remarkable stats given the depths to which they had fallen before his appointment; winless in 10 league matches and having scored one goal in six.

The club appear to have continued their momentum into the summer, sealing a raft of new signings and securing key players to new contracts. Barely halfway through their pre-season programme, several players have spoken of their confidence in an exciting campaign - whatever that may look like - though experienced assistant coach Chris Powell has sought to calm building expectation.

New boy Jamal Lowe is excited at the prospect of what Wednesday could achieve this year and asked whether a tilt at promotion could be a possibility, he looked to the stats above as food for thought.

“With the manager and the backing he’s getting from above, the players he already had and the players he’s getting in, I don’t see why not,” he said. “I know everyone that was in the building before is looking to push on and build on what what they did last year, what the end of last season was.

“If that was the season, Wednesday would have been around the top six from where he came in to the end of the season. That shows you the capability is there already. As you’ve seen in the window already, we’ve already made a few signings and we can only push that further.”

The end of the forthcoming campaign will mark a quarter of a century since Wednesday left the Premier League after a nine-year top flight stay that took in cup final appearances and time in Europe. The value or damaging nature of the weight of history at Wednesday has been debated in years gone by, but Lowe sees the opportunity to build towards promotion back to the big time as an opportunity to join the league of legends that adorn the corridors of S6.

Be it this season or further down the line, there’s no doubt Jamaica international would like to add a second Championship promotion to his CV having played an important role in Bournemouth’s promotion in the 2021/22 season.

“That’s a big thing, it’ll be history won’t it?” he said. “It’s 25 years, so those players will be remembered for a very long time and that’s something to push for. Everybody has their own career and they’ll want to look back on their career and be proud of achieving this together or having done that in their career. We’ve all got that in mind.”