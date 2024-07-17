Harrison Burrows is wanted by Sheffield United

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has admitted that the Lilywhites were simply unable to match the figure wanted by Peterborough for highly-rated left back Harrison Burrows.

Burrows is wanted by Sheffield United and it appears as though he will be a Blades player by the close of the transfer window, should both clubs finally come to an agreement over the payment structure to take him to Bramall Lane. At this stage it remains likely that the takeover at United will probably have to go through before a deal is reached.

Preston were one of the teams who were also chasing the 22-year-old but were unable to match United’s offer. Boss Lowe , however, said there were plenty of other players just as good as Harrison out there.

“We have a valuation and we have money that we can only spend,” Lowe told Lancashire Evening Post, after a midweeko pre-season friendly at Southport. “We stick to that, which I have done during all my time here. He is a good player, but there are many players out there who are just as good.

“The speculation, we are going to be speculated with loads of players, aren’t we? I am sure you’ve got loads that you’d like to ask me about. He is a good player, but fair play to Peter (Ridsdale) and Craig (Hemmings). They put a bid in, it wasn’t accepted and we move on to the next one.”