There may well be a point in the dying moments of a Championship match that Sheffield Wednesday players look at one another and think back to the summer.

Their backs may be up against the proverbial wall, throwing themselves at every shot or loose ball to secure a win. They may be hunting for that little bit extra to produce a match-saving goal. Whatever happens to Wednesday this season, it’ll have all started in these busy few weeks.

That has been the message from the pre-season programme, at S6, at St George’s Park and soon in Germany, where work is being done to ensure the Owls are harder, better, faster and stronger than they were before. On the basis of two gnarling, back-to-back achievements in recent seasons, it wouldn’t be bad going.

Images from the camp suggest players have been thrown into the hurt locker, puffed cheeks aplenty as they’ve been filmed walking off the field following another tough session getting work in the legs. Manager Danny Röhl is believed to have run a tough set of camps so far, with some sessions running as long as three hours. Josh Windass described a policy of staying out there until they got certain things right. It’s been a tough school.

It’s these moments of adversity the coaching staff believe will stand them in good stead both physically and mentally heading into another tough campaign.

“Let me tell you, I’m glad I’m a coach nowadays and not a player,” said Chris Powell, talking from St George’s Park. “They have worked hard, wow. They’ve been under it a little bit, but it’s good because Danny obviously feels that the boys need to work hard to show that resilience and sometimes it’s about when you think you can’t go again; but they have done.

“I think Danny has really got that into the group already, only two weeks in. It’s about when you’re thinking it gets hard, that’s when you’ve got to be stronger, injury time, the last 10 minutes when you’re really tired, knowing you can get through it. That’s a big part of what we’ve been doing so far.”

Arriving mid-season last time out, Röhl, his staff and players didn’t get the benefit of a pre-season and all that comes with it. New signings were added late and a camp in Spain was fraught in a battle with blistering hot weather, an infestation of flies and the reality of a training unit made up in no small part by youth players.

With further tweaks in playing style forecast, this is a vitally important period for the side and with friendlies arriving over the weekend and next week things will only ramp up as supporters get a glimpse of what they’ve been working on. The hard work continues.

Club captain Barry Bannan said: “Pre-season is all about getting a togetherness and a team spirit and when you go away to camps that’s where you get it, it’s hard to get at training grounds because you’re tired and you just want to get home. Here, you’re living in everybody’s company 24/7. I think pre-season camps are amazing for camaraderie for the new boys settling in and feeling comfortable around the group.

“It’s been good to get them in, but even us as players from before, we’re learning as much as the new boys because this is his first real chance to stamp his philosophy on us because last season was all about winning; however we won last season, it didn’t really matter.

“Now we’ve got six weeks of the gaffer working on what he wants us to be like this season. We’re learning as much as the new boys. But it is good to have them in straight away because last pre-season was a bit different. You can see with the standard and quality in training that the group that’s here already is a good group.”