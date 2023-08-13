Sheffield United were beaten 1-0 at home by Crystal Palace in their season opener this weekend. The Blades are back in action next Friday away at Nottingham Forest.

They have the chance to bolster their ranks in the meantime. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the Premier League at the moment...

West Ham move for Maguire stalling

West Ham’s move for former Sheffield United defender Harry Maguire is stalling over personal terms at the moment, as per a report by The Sun. The England international is facing an uncertain future at Manchester United right now and could leave before the end of the window. He rose up through the youth ranks of the Blades and went on to make 166 appearances before being lured away by Hull City.

Everton eye striker

Everton are working on a deal to sign striker Beto from Udinese on a long-to-buy deal, as per Football Insider. The 25-year-old, who is from Portugal, has scored 22 goals in his last 64 games. Sean Dyche’s side lost 1-0 at home to Fulham in their first game of the new campaign.

Nottingham Forest want forward

Nottingham Forest are being linked with a move for Botafogo attacker Matheus Nascimento as they prepare to face Sheffield United next week. According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon, the Reds are keen to lure the forward to England from Brazil. The 19-year-old is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

Chelsea to win race