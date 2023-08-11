Sheffield United will mark their return to the Premier League against Crystal Palace at Bramall Lane on Saturday as Paul Heckingbottom eyes a winning start to life back in the top flight.

The Blades secured the second automatic promotion spot in the Championship after an impressive season last term which also saw them reach the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley.

United have lost Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge ahead of their Premier League opener against Palace, with the pair joining Marseille and Burnley respectively. Meanwhile, Anis Slimane, Yasser Larouci, Benie Traore, Auston Trusty and Vinicius Souza have all signed for the club.

Ahead of the new season, data experts at Opta have utilised their predictive computer to provide the most likely outcome in the title race. They simulated the campaign 10,000 times before working out the average points earned by every team to determine how the final table would end up. Take a look...

1 . Man City Average predicted points - 88.81

2 . Arsenal Average predicted points - 72.23

3 . Liverpool Average predicted points - 71.47

4 . Man United Average predicted points - 68.49