Roy Hodgson laughs off Max Lowe fracas in Sheffield United’s defeat to Crystal Palace

Roy Hodgson, the Crystal Palace manager, laughed off a touchline flashpoint with Sheffield United defender Max Lowe during his side’s 1-0 win at Bramall Lane this afternoon.

Lowe and the former England manager, who turned 76 earlier this month, clashed in the technical area during the second half of the season-opener as the defender looked to get hold of the ball and restart play. Lowe appeared to shove Hodgson in the midriff, with the Palace manager reacting angrily before the situation was quickly defused.

Lowe left the scene with a smile on his face and there was no lingering resentment between the pair as Odsonne Eduoard’s 50th-minute goal secured all three points for Palace and spoil United’s Premier League return somewhat after a summer of off-field frustration in the transfer market.

Speaking after the game, Hodgson said of the incident with Lowe, 50 years his junior: “It took me a bit by surprise, I suppose I don’t take many challenges these days at my age, so it took me by surprise,” Hodgson said of the incident.

“It was nothing at all and immediately afterwards Max Lowe looked over and we smiled at each other. He obviously realised he hadn’t done a lot to hurt me and I was probably a bit surprised I have got the energy to react in the way I did.”

On his side’s victory - which could have been by a bigger margin, United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham making a couple of smart saves and Palace seeing two goals ruled out for offside - Hodgson added: “It’s never easy to come to Bramall Lane, especially with a team celebrating their return to the Premier League.