Boss Paul Heckingbottom is focusing on the positives after defeat in Sheffield United’s opening game of the new Premier League season, insisting his side can “only get stronger” from hereon in as they chase more signings before the transfer window slams shut in less than three weeks.

The threadbare Blades, who fielded four current academy players on their bench and gave 20-year-old Will Osula a Premier League debut up front, were full of endeavour and effort but could not conjure up the quality to really trouble Palace, who won 1-0 thanks to Odsonne Edouard’s second-half winner at Bramall Lane.

Osula went close with a curling first-half effort that was deflected just wide of the far post while skipper John Egan headed over Ollie Norwood’s corner. Norwood’s long-range effort, saved by Sam Johnstone, was United’s only shot on target while Wes Foderingham made a couple of smart saves, including an excellent one to keep out Joachim Andersen’s header. Palace also had two goals ruled out for offside.

The result was not unexpected given United’s lack of strength, having lost star men Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye in the last couple of weeks, but Heckingbottom expects the options at his disposal to improve between now and the end of the transfer window.

“It’s obvious. That’s not the story,” he said. “The story is that’s where we are at the minute, but we’re only going to improve. We’ve sold players so we have got the money to spend to bring players in.

“I can’t be critical, I think we needed the first goal if I am honest. We compromised the way we wanted to play with the difference in the team. But I felt by being disruptive and aggressive, we had an impact on the game, especially in the second half.