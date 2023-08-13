Sheffield United supporters were loud and proud at Bramall Lane yesterday as their side made their return to the Premier League after two seasons away.

The result didn’t go their way, United slipping to a 1-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace courtesy of Odsonne Eduoard’s 50th-minute winner, but over 31,000 fans packed into Bramall Lane to see the return of top-flight football to the famous old stadium.

Unitedites got their first glimpse of new boy Gus Hamer as he was paraded ahead of kick-off after signing from Coventry City, with more reinforcements expected before the closing of the transfer window on September 1.

As ever our cameras were on hand to capture Blades fans at their spiritual home of Bramall Lane - can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our gallery?

