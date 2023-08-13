News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Controversial pen given against Sheffield Wednesday at Hull City
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Boss explains Hamer transfer decision as Coventry man signs on
74-year-old victim of Westfield stabbing identified

21 great photos of Sheffield United fans at Premier League opener v Crystal Palace - gallery

Sheffield United supporters were loud and proud at Bramall Lane yesterday as their side made their return to the Premier League after two seasons away.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 13th Aug 2023, 10:31 BST

The result didn’t go their way, United slipping to a 1-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace courtesy of Odsonne Eduoard’s 50th-minute winner, but over 31,000 fans packed into Bramall Lane to see the return of top-flight football to the famous old stadium.

Unitedites got their first glimpse of new boy Gus Hamer as he was paraded ahead of kick-off after signing from Coventry City, with more reinforcements expected before the closing of the transfer window on September 1.

As ever our cameras were on hand to capture Blades fans at their spiritual home of Bramall Lane - can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our gallery?

Blades v Palace Fan Gallery

1. 1

Blades v Palace Fan Gallery

Photo Sales
Blades v Palace Fan Gallery

2. 2

Blades v Palace Fan Gallery

Photo Sales
Blades v Palace Fan Gallery

3. 3

Blades v Palace Fan Gallery

Photo Sales
Blades v Palace Fan Gallery

4. 4

Blades v Palace Fan Gallery

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:SupportersPremier LeagueBramall LaneCrystal Palace