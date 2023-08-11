Boss Paul Heckingbottom says Rhian Brewster is “progressing” in his comeback from a hamstring injury after rumours that the Sheffield United striker had suffered a relapse in his bid for full fitness.

Brewster has not played since damaging his hamstring in United’s victory at West Bromwich Albion in October last year, but returned to training with United earlier this summer in his bid for full fitness.

Rumours began to circulate earlier this week that the former Liverpool man had suffered a big relapse in his comeback bid, but Heckingbottom moved to ease any concerns by reporting that Brewster was “just progressing.”

“You won’t be seeing him, you can keep asking me and I’ll probably just spring it on you and you’ll see on a matchday that he’s back involved,” the United boss told reporters ahead of this weekend’s Premier League opener against Crystal Palace at Bramall Lane.

“But it won’t be for a bit. He’s missed so much training, so much football if you like, it’ll be step-by-step. I want him to be as relaxed as we are about it, that he comes back and it’ll be totally different for him.

“Who’s to say he doesn’t pick up little niggles here and there? We have to understand and I want Rhian to be comfortable that if things like that happen, they happen. We’ll ease him back in, as and when he’s ready.”