The decisive goal of the game came from Odsonne Edouard, after Jordan Ayew found space on the right to fire in a cross that the striker turned past Wes Foderingham. Palace also had two goals ruled out for offside while 20-year-old Will Osula, on his Premier League debut, went close earlier with a curling effort that was just deflected wide.
Boss Paul Heckingbottom named four academy players on his bench as the reality of United’s strength in depth was laid bare, against a side packed with Premier League quality players led by Eberechi Eze. Here’s how we rated United’s players on the day...
1. Wes Foderingham 6
Had a nervy moment when Andersen’s long-range shot swerved in the air and he could only palm it as far as Ayew, who headed home - before eventually being flagged offside. Could do nothing about Edouard’s opener for Palace and made a couple of smart saves later on to keep the scoreline down. Excelled late on to keep out Andersen’s goalbound header
2. George Baldock 7
Looked bang up for it from the first whistle and thundered into an early tackle to win a corner, prompting an almighty roar from the Kop as he roused them with his arms. Survived an early penalty shot after Eze went down but replays showed there was nothing in it. Excelled himself to get across and snuff out the danger after Lerma beat Lowe and looked to square to Edouard for another tap-in
3. Anel Ahmedhodzic 5
Didn’t look his usual commanding self in the first half and was steady away on the ball, before Edouard got the run on him and poked home Ayew’s cross from close range to open the scoring for Palace. Picked up a deserved booking for a foul on Schlupp as the Palace man looked to break away
4. John Egan 6
United’s new club captain used every ounce of his experience early on, covering for Ahmedhodzic in one instance and then using the ball intelligently soon after. Showed excellent defensive instincts to move across and block Eze’s side-footed shot that would have tested Foderingham. Will have breathed a big sigh of relief after being dispossessed by Edouard in a dangerous area but luckily the ball rebounded for Robinson to tidy up