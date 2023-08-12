2 . George Baldock 7

Looked bang up for it from the first whistle and thundered into an early tackle to win a corner, prompting an almighty roar from the Kop as he roused them with his arms. Survived an early penalty shot after Eze went down but replays showed there was nothing in it. Excelled himself to get across and snuff out the danger after Lerma beat Lowe and looked to square to Edouard for another tap-in